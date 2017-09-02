Rawalpindi - Three passengers were deprived of cash, mobile phones, and other valuables at gunpoint by a gang of highwaymen on Jarmot Road in Gujjar Khan, sources informed The Nation on Friday.

Police on the complaint of victims registered a case against the unknown highwaymen and started the investigation with no arrest or recovery so far, sources said.

According to sources, two men namely Gultasib Mehmood and Husnain Afzal were traveling towards their home on a motorcycle at 9 pm on Jarmot Road when they found the road blocked by trees and other barricades. In the meantime, four armed dacoits appeared and made them hostage at gunpoint, said sources.

The dacoits snatched Rs52,700 cash, mobile phones, ATM card and other valuables, sources said. They said the looting spree was continued when two more vehicle owners namely Shakil Ahmed and Muhammad Ramzan arrived who were also stopped by the dacoits.

The dacoits deprived the two men off Rs 39,000 and Rs 80,000 respectively, CINCs, mobile phones, and other valuables. After committing the crime, the dacoits managed to escape from the crime scene.

Police rushed to the scene and recorded statements of the accused. Later, the victims lodged a complaint with Police Station Gujar Khan. SHO PS Gujar Khan Nadim Zafar, when contacted, confirmed the incident saying police are looking for the fleeing dacoits after filing a case against them. On the other hand, the unknown gang of robbers barged into a house located in Street 7 of Gulshanabad on Adiala Road in the absence of inhabitants and made off with cash, gold, and other electronic appliances. The robbery incident was reported to PS Saddar Bairooni where a case has been registered against the robbers.