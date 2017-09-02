Govt finalises arrangements in Murree for tourists

RAWALPINDI: The district government has finalised the arrangements to facilitate tourists on their arrival in Murree during holidays of Eid-ul-Azha.

In this regard, Acting Commissioner Rawalpindi Division/Deputy Commissioner Talat Mehmood Gondal held a meeting with the administration on Friday to review the arrangements. The meeting was attended by AC Murree Arif Ullah Awan and other officials.

He said the roads and dumping sites should be cleaned properly in the hill station. He said traffic police should also devise a comprehensive traffic plan to avoid congestion on the roads as a large number of tourists are expected in Murree. The local police should also enhance patrolling in the area to keep a vigil on the suspects and to protect the tourists. He announced that the officers of Rawalpindi would remain present in Murree to assist the administration to tackle with the public rush on eve of Eid-ul-Ahza.–Staff Reprter

Woman deprived of cash at Faizabad metro bus station

ISLAMABAD: A sum of Rs 40,000 has allegedly been stolen from the purse of a woman commuter at Faizabad Metro bus station. The victim lodged a complaint with New Town police. Police registered a case and started the investigation.

Over 0.25m plastic bags distributed for offals disposal

RAWALPINDI: As many as 0.25 million plastic bags are being distributed among the citizens to ensure cleanliness and disposal of offals and waste of sacrificial animals on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

The citizens can contact Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) at the helpline number 1139 in this regard. Plastic bags are being distributed among all citizens at their doorstep. Three vehicles for every union council have been allocated for distribution of plastic bags. In the union councils which are not accessible through vehicles, the bags are being distributed through hand driven carts.–Online

Monitoring desks set up for uninterrupted power supply

ISLAMABAD: IESCO has set up special teams to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity to the consumers during Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

IESCO has cancelled holidays of operational staff and set up special monitoring desks in all its five circles to address complaints of consumers regarding electricity supply during Eid holidays.–Online

Youth tortured to death

RAWALPINDI: A youngster has allegedly been beaten to death within the jurisdiction of Pir Wadhai police.

One Sahib Din told the police that he along with his brother Zia-ud-Din was going to Chungi No 4 for having a meal in their rickshaw. Two unknown motorcyclists intercepted them and started beating his brother Zia-ud-Din. In the meantime, two more persons turned up and started punching his brother. His brother died on the spot.–Online

Police have registered a case and started the investigation.

AIOU declares MPhil Mass Communication results

ISLAMABAD (Online): Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Friday declared the final result of its MPhill Mass Communication program, Semester Autumn, 2016.

The results have been placed at the University’s official website, and its download copy is acceptable for taking admission in the next program. Meanwhile, formal result intimation cards were also being dispatched to the students at their postal address.