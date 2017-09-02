Rawalpindi - The Punjab Home Department has decided to detain the five suspects, acquitted in the Benazir Bhutto murder case by a court, for 30 more days in Adiala Jail for public safety and maintenance of public order, sources informed The Nation on Friday.

The home department also declared the five suspects Sher Zaman, Husnain Gull, Aitzaz Shah, Rasheed Ahmed and Rafaqat Hussain, allegedly linked with the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), as a grave security risk and constant threat in the present security situation, they said.

The home department came into action on the reports submitted by the intelligence agencies and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Rawalpindi, sources said.

According to sources, Punjab Home Department has declared the five accused involved in BB murder case a constant security threat and decided to keep them detained in Adiala Jail for 30 days.

An anti terrorism court judge had earlier acquitted them in BB murder case during an in-camera proceedings at Adiala Jail. They said the home department instructed the DC/Acting Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Talat Mehmood Gondal to issue detention notification of the five accused. Following the instructions, DC issued the detention order.

The notification, copy of which is available with The Nation, reads as, “Whereas I, Talat Mehmood Gondal, DC, Rawalpindi have been informed by District Officer CTD, Rawalpindi via letter No 2105-DO/CTD/Rwp dated 31-8-2017 that the release from jail of Sher

Zaman, Husnain Gull, Aitzaz Shah, Rasheed Ahmed and Rafaqat Hussain will be prejudicial to public safety and maintenance of public order.

Moreover, the CTD apprehends that these persons will act in connivance with other members of the network to do some terrorist activity in district Rawalpindi, thus endangering public lives and property.

Whereas upon receipt of such report from the DO CTD Rawalpindi, the undersigned having given careful consideration to the facts and circumstances of the instant case is convicted that their free presence in district Rawalpindi will be a grave security risk and a constant threat in the present security situation.

Now therefore, in exercise of powers conferred upon me under subsection-I of Section-3 read with section 26 of the Maintenance of Public Ordinance 1960, I, Talat Mehmood Gondal, DC, order that Sher Zaman, Husnain Gull, Aitzaz Shah, Rasheed Ahmed and Rafaqat Hussain be detained for a period of 1 month with immediate fact. Their custody shall be placed under the supervision of Superintendent of District Central Jail, Rawalpindi. The detainees shall have right to make a representation against this order before the additional chief secretary, the government of Punjab, Home Department Lahore.”