Islamabad - Speakers at a seminar, organized by Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) paid rich tributes to Pushto poet Rehman Baba and called for promoting teachings of sufi saints for reformation of society.

The seminar was the part of the literary and social activities being arranged by the University on regular basis to acknowledge and celebrate the national heroes and eminent personalities like Rehman Baba.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui who presided over the seminar announced that similar events will be arranged at their regional offices across the country. A seminar on sufi poet Khushal Khan Khattak will be organised soon in Peshawar.

In order to highlight the literary contribution of national poets and writers, a research journal on ‘Language and Literature’ in the context of Pakistani languages will be published by October next, he added. The University has already brought out fourteen research journals.

The speakers included eminent poets and intellectuals Prof. Nasir Ali Syed, Dr. Abbasi Yousaf Zai and Noorul Amin Yousafi. Renewed singer Faiz Khan Kheshki recited a popular Ghazal of Rehman Baba.

The event was hosted by the University’s Department of Pakistani Languages in collaboration with the University’s Peshawar Campus.

Dr. Shahid Siddiqui underlined the need of seeking inspirations from Sufism to build a healthy and civilized society. The University, he added will conduct research work on the life of sufi poets for the guidance of the young generation.

While recounting and recalling the sayings of Rehman Baba, the speakers said that spiritualism and righteousness were the themes of his work and message. Through his poetry, Rehman Baba influenced the minds and hearts of the people for keeping high moral values and good traditions, based on teachings of Quran and Sunnah.

Rehman Baba earned a highly respected place among the people because of his dedicated spiritual work, they added.

Earlier, the chairman of the Pakistani Languages Department Dr. Abdullah Jan Abid highlighted the work being done by the University for promoting language and culture.