Islamabad - Abdul Hameed is a cattle trader from Talagang, and every year he brings dozens of animals to sell in the market of the federal capital. In last three years, he has not seen any improvement in the provision of facilities here in the market.

“Every year traders are being told that the contractor won the bid expensively and is providing best facilities with available resources,” he said.

Hameed complained that the contractor, after winning the bid, only focuses to earn his profit from every inch of the allocated area for the cattle market. And make cosmetic arrangements which he called ‘facilities’. He said the contractor earns the extra profit on every animal on the name of different taxes.

“The rates displayed outside the markets are not followed, and an almost double amount is being charged,” said Hameed. He said instead of the described amount, Rs250, he paid Rs700 per his goat, other than Rs143per square yard space.

“Water tankers are provided only twice a day, fodder rates are very high and even I had to pay Rs25,000 to excavate and level the land for my set-up,” said Hameed. The trader who bid his goats’ price from Rs35,000 to 45,000 also justified his demand. In his view when he has to pay a huge amount for an eight-day stay in the market, he will earn the profit from the customer. This year also the Islamabad Municipal Cooperation (IMC) failed in establishing the permanent cattle market, and the market was set temporarily in sector I-12/4.

Traders from Pothohar region, Central and South Punjab and also from Sindh thronged to federal capital to sell sacrificial animals. This federal capital cattle market gained significance because of attractive profit traders earn from here. They believe the citizens from Islamabad/Rawalpindi have good purchasing power. Sacrificial animals including goats, ox, lambs, and camels were seen in thousands from the link road to far away in the sectors.

The contractor’s team deployed after few yards was keeping an eye on every trader and customer to not enter and exit without a receipt.

RS40 was being charged per animal from the buyer, and for the trader different rate was set depending on the vehicle ranging from Rs180 to 400.

The unconstructed and depilated road was not levelled to easily commute; more the uneven land surface was turned into dirty ponds on different spots.

Dozens of kiosks were established selling different unhygienic edibles for the visitors and traders.

“There is no system in the cattle market and I’m regretting why I visited here,” said Arshad Ali, a resident of Islamabad. He said though no one expects a cattle market to be a better place, a tiny amount must have been spent here for easy movement of the people. Ali said though tomorrow is Eid, customers, and traders both are frustrated to end it now, the rates are not suitable.

“Prices of goats are around Rs30,000 and ox 80,000 if you are searching a good one,” he said.

“This is an unreasonable price but the traders are telling their financial compulsions,” Ali said.

For thousands of animals, only one veterinary camp has been set in the market, while not a single for humans.

However, vendor boys selling masks were happy on selling their items.

National Institute of Health (NIH) recently issued an advisory regarding preventing the Congo Virus during animal contact. But, the situation of the veterinary camp being run by three officials was not capable to cope the disease if it had reported viral.

“No Veterinary official visit the camps and spray the animals to prevent any disease,” said Meher Fareed who brought animals from Sahiwal. He told The Nation every trader here has to work and arrange mostly things from his own resources.

He added, “We brought our own electricity generator, run to Veterinary camp and fetch water, the company or government has nothing to do with our problems.”

He said a trader invests on his animals for years to sell and earn profit but the market system has not evolved which can facilitate both the trader and customer. Veterinary medical officer Rasheed Cheema informed The Nation that it is not possible for a single camp with a limited team to visit and spray every camp. He said there are thousands of animals here and most of them are already vaccinated and sprayed before being brought here.

“There is no chance of any viral disease spread here, and we check the animal when it is brought to camp,” he said.

Directorate Municipal Administration, (DMA) Inspector for complaint cell, Muhammad Jalil told The nation that most complaints received are regarding non-availability of water and light.

He said because of the overrated bid this year, some issues have emerged and fewer facilities are being provided by the contractor.

He said approximately 45,000 animals have been brought in the market this year, and provision of water is the responsibility of the contractor.

A representative from the contractor’s team in the market, Mussawir, said, the contract has been won in more than Rs70million this year which is around three times higher than the previous year.

He said the contract was also awarded late to the company due to which some mismanagement issues occurred. “It was not possible to provide everything in ten days,” he said.

He also claimed that the company arranged 40 tankers and 35 generators to provide electricity and water 24 hours to traders.

He also said that no overcharging is being done, the traders are only confused with the rate of Rs143square per yard being charged for the acquired space.