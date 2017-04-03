Islamabad - Golra police on Sunday conducted search operation in its respective jurisdiction and nabbed nine suspects including five Afghans, a police spokesman said.

Following directions of Minister for Interior, Ch Nisar Ali Khan, officials of Islamabad police, Pak Rangers and other security agencies conducted search operation in various areas of Golra including Dhok Qureshian, Pind Paracha, Dhok Khokhran and its adjacent areas. Police commandos, lady commandos and staff of bomb disposal squad also participated in it.

They checked 130 houses, searched 250 persons on the spot and nabbed nine suspects including five Afghan nationals besides recovery of weapons, ammunition, dagger and narcotics from them. Further investigation is underway.