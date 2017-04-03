Islamabad - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that April 7 will be the last date for admission in its various academic programmes.

There has been overwhelming students’ response taking admission in AIOU for spring 2017 semester, therefore the admission’s plan was rescheduled and the students were allowed to submit their admission forms by the end of this week. According to the Director Admission, there were a big number of students who collected prospectus for the admission this time, as compared to the correspondent period last year, said a news release on Sunday.

The ratio of fresh students taking admission is highly encouraging, said Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui while presiding over a meeting that held here to review the admission process. It was noted that the retention rate of continuing students also went up. Keeping in view the students’ interest, the Vice Chancellor had extended the last date of admission till April 7 with nominal late fee.

There has been considerable rush of aspiring students in the recent days at the University’s regional and coordinating offices across the country, seeking admissions.

Interest being shown by the students continuing their study through the distance learning system is highly remarkable, Dr Shahid Siddiqui said and adding, it also reflects the growing trust of the people in the University’s learning system that was further improved through smart use of new technology and better management.

The university has recently taken various measures for facilitating the students in the admission process. The University has also announced that overseas Pakistanis could submit their online application for taking admission in their desired university’s academic programmes by the stipulated date.

It was providing online study material and arranging examination facilities in their respective countries.

The university has accordingly set its admission-schedule for overseas Pakistanis living in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, Sultanate of Oman and Bahrain. Meanwhile, the university has decided to hold final exams of its teachers’ training programs from April 21 for Semester Autumn, 2016, it was announced here on Saturday.

The programmes included ATTC, PTC, CT and BEd roll number slips have already been dispatched to all enrolled students at their postal address. The same along with date-sheet have been placed at the University’s website. About 850 exam centres have been set up across the country to facilitate the students to appear in the exam, at close to their residence or work place.





