Islamabad - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has launched Complaint Management System to receive and redress all complaints through singular system under one umbrella.

The complaints will be registered through CDA website. Complaints will be registered through telephones and mobile phones as well. Dedicated land line phone numbers and dedicated mobile phone numbers 0519252962, 0519253016, 0333-1518819 and 0333-15188 will be available for complaints registration. Against each registered complaint, a tracking number will be issued. SMS and email notifications will also be issued to update the complainant about development in complaint management.

Meanwhile, Water Supply Directorate of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) in a bid to improve water supply, has repaired and 33 tube-wells and two filtration plants, fixed 67 leakages and disconnected three illegal connections in addition to the cleaning of filter beds of different water installations during the last 15 days of March.

Four–day teachers’ workshop held

A four-day teachers training workshop was arranged at Islamabad Model College for Boys, I-10/1, Islamabad, which was aimed at upgrading the teaching practices and quality of education to latest standards. The workshop was attended by 44 lady teachers of the junior section. Seven training sessions on different topics were held for which learned and well-known resource persons/teachers/trainers were invited from the length and breadth of the education system of Islamabad capital territory. Prof Dr Samina Nadeem, Prof Rashid Saleem, Assistant Prof Fiaz Nadeem, Assistant Prof Muddassir Altaf, Asma Imran (ST), Prof Dr Zafar Iqbal Malik and Assistant Prof Naveed Anjum Naveed shared their knowledge and experience with the audience and elucidated multiple areas of the teaching profession.

During their sessions, the resource persons illuminated the audience how they could incorporate the latest instructional techniques in their teaching work to improve learning outcomes. They especially emphasized the fact that student-centred and interactive methods of teaching had produced far better results and there was a need to bring them into the classrooms of our public sector institutions. The entire activity was arranged indigenously without any support or resources from outside under the visionary leadership of the principal, Prof Dr Ali Ahmad Kharal, ex-Director General, FDE, Islamabad, said a press release. The headmistress, Nighat Khalid, remarked that it was a rare thing for public sector institutions and a golden opportunity for young teachers to learn the ropes.

She further said that the worthy principal had set an example for other schools and colleges to emulate.