Islamabad -Chief Minister Talent Hunt program concluded at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) on Sunday.

According to Radio Pakistan, twenty four young singers selected after audition of six hundred singers between 18-35 years of age from Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal participated in the seminal round.

Semi classical and folk songs were presented by most singers which enthralled the audience and were appreciated by them.

A blind singer, Maria Kanwal grabbed first position in the contest and was given cash prize.

Top three singers will take part in the provincial level competition to be held in Lahore.

Shields and cash prizes were given to all participants of the competition.