wah cantt - Chairman local Zakat Committee Sheikh Zeeshan Saeed has said that government was making all out efforts to help talented students in getting higher education.

He stated this while addressing moral scholarship distribution ceremony at local girls’ college on Sunday. Scholarships were distributed among as many as 21 talented students who were selected from 466 applicants under the auspicious of District Zakat Committee.

College Principal Irum Asher, Chairman District Zakat Committee Sheikh Sajid ur Rehman, Chairman Zakat Committee Kallar Syedian Tariq Taqi, Filed Officer Zakat Imran Noor and other notables of the area were also present on this occasion.

The present government has particularly arranged funds for scholarships to meet the educational expenditures of the students, he maintained. The scholarships are being offered to the talented students to help them financially on one hand and to encourage them on the other hand, he said.

“There is a great potential in the young people who only need opportunities to prove their abilities,” he said, adding that the developed countries were excelling due to quality higher education, technical training and collaboration between education and industry. The government is ready to meet the scholarships demands of talented students,” he said. He added that said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government was taking serious steps to eradicate poverty and providing relief to the people.