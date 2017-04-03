Islamabad -A high-fiber diet rich in vitamin A may alter gut bacteria in a way that could prevent or reverse food allergies.

Allergic reactions to food vary from person to person, but they may include tingling or itching in the mouth, hives, nausea or vomiting, stomach pain, and diarrhoea.

In more severe cases, a person with a food allergy may experience swelling of the lips, tongue, and/or throat, shortness of breath, trouble swallowing, chest pain, and a sudden drop in blood pressure.

Co-senior author Laurence Macia, of Monash University in Australia, and colleagues came to their conclusion after studying mice that were artificially bred to be allergic to peanuts. The researchers fed some of the mice a high-fiber diet rich in vitamin A - found in many fruits and vegetables - while others were fed a diet with average fiber, sugar, and calorie content (the controls).

They found that the mice fed the high-fiber diet had less severe allergic reactions to peanuts than mice fed the control diet.

On closer analysis, the researchers found that the high-fiber diet altered the gut bacteria of mice, which protected them against allergic reactions to peanuts.

Next, the researchers took some altered gut bacteria from mice fed the high-fiber diet and transferred it to the guts of mice with a peanut allergy that were “germ-free” - that is, they had no gut microbes.

Even though these germ-free mice were not fed a high-fiber diet, the team found that the addition of the altered gut bacteria protected them against allergic reactions to peanuts.

The researchers explain that gut bacteria break down dietary fiber into short-chain fatty acids.

In their study, the team found that increased levels of these fatty acids work with the body’s immune system, preventing dendritic cells - which regulate food allergies - from triggering an allergic response. Vitamin A is also important for dendritic cell regulation.

Their findings were supported when the team gave the allergic mice water enriched with short-chain fatty acids for 3 weeks, before exposing them to peanuts. Their allergic response was reduced. Overall, the researchers say their findings indicate that a diet low in fiber could be driving food allergies, and that adopting a high-fiber diet - enriched with vitamin A - could be way to lower food allergy risk.

Co-senior author Prof Charles Mackay, Monash University said that “It’s likely that compared to our ancestors, we’re eating unbelievable amounts of fat and sugar, and just not enough fiber.

These findings may be telling us that we need that high-fiber intake, not just to prevent food allergy, but possibly other inflammatory conditions as well.” Meanwhile another study suggests that red chillies are crucial for any cuisines as it is helpful to burn the calories from your body. Basically this is the plant, when you eat spicy Mexican, simmering Szechuan, smouldering Indian, or torrid Thai food it may be a cause of tear in your eye or sometimes it blazes your tongue from its richest taste.

There are so many modifications leading to hundreds types of chilli peppers that differ in size, shape, colour, flavour and “hotness.” More often than not they are red or green in colour. Ground chilli peppers are used to make chilli powder, cayenne powder and paprika. Chilli peppers are much used as a food and seasoning and revered for their medicinal qualities.

Richard Mattes, a distinguished professor of foods and nutrition at Purdue University, and doctoral student Mary-Jon Ludy found in their study they said, “That eating a moderate amount of dried cayenne red pepper less than a teaspoon boosted calorie burn and reduced appetite, especially for people who didn’t typically use the spice.”

The conduct experiment who are captivating red chillies in their cuisines and some those who not adding up red chillies in their food stuff.

They caught up 25 normal-weight participants 13 who liked spicy food and 12 who did not who spent six weeks sprinkling cayenne pepper on their food. Those who were already accustomed to sizzling flavours used 1.8 grams of cayenne per day; those with more tender tongues used 0.3 grams. The researchers found in their research that every person burned more calories after eating and capsaicin the compound gives red peppers its burn raised the body’s core temperature during absorption in all participants. Such these participants reported diminish in hunger, above all for fatty, sugary and salty foods and they were benefited from the appetite-suppressing factor because they were not habituated to eating spicy food.

The authors recommend, “While other studies have looked at capsaicin in capsule form, its appetite-suppressing effect may be enhanced when people can actually taste its flavour. That burn in your mouth is responsible for that effect”.

Mattes alleged in a report, “It turns out you get a more robust effect if you include the sensory part because the burn contributes to a rise in body temperature, energy expenditure and appetite control.”

Mattes said, “Red peppers may not be a panacea for weight loss, but if you’re trying to cut down on calories before swimsuit season, it doesn’t hurt to add them to your plate. Dietary changes that don’t require great effort to implement, like sprinkling red pepper on your meal, may be sustainable and beneficial in the long run, especially when paired with exercise and healthy eating.”