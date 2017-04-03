Islamabad - The Chief Justice Islamabad High Court, Justice Muhammad Anwar Khan Kasi has constituted nine benches to hear the cases during this week starting from Monday.

The CJ IHC has constituted three division benches and six single benches to conduct the hearing of over 600 cases during this week.

The three Division Benches (DBs) comprise of Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurengzeb and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.

The six single benches include the Chief Justice Anwar Khan Kasi, Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani.