Islamabad - Roots International Schools participated in first national conference, ‘Early Childhood Care Education’ (ECCE) organised by Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training in collaboration with ECD Network of Pakistan and key development partners. The conference was held in Islamabad form 27 to 28th March, 2017.

The theme of the conference was ‘Envisioning Holistic Early childhood Care and Education for Pakistan- creating an equitable, pluralistic and sustainable society’.

More than 300 delegates including dignitaries from government, researchers, practitioners, scholars, teachers and students participated in the conference and highlighted ECCE needs in Pakistan.

The objective of the ECCE national conference was to bring together all stakeholders, local and international experts and practitioners to deliberate upon an integrated approach to ECCE in Pakistan. Strategies and actions to consolidate and expand ECCE in the country were also identified and discussed.

RIS is the only private school that participated in First National Early Childhood Care Education Conference organised by the education ministry.

“Roots International Schools is contributing towards the early childhood development of children by ensuring academic curriculum that has been specially designed by a set of highly qualified educationists, said CEO RIS, Waleed Mushtaq, who was also in attendance.” Walid showed the model of modern class room techniques meeting the standard and needs of 21st century skills. He said, “RIS is making the students curious, knowledgeable, best receptor, best communicator, critical thinker and responsible citizen of country.

We are ready to collaborate with the government for any contribution in upgrading the schools in rural areas and are also available for any project that can increase the literacy rate of country.”

Students of RIS welcomed the Minister of Education Baligh Ur Rehman and other dignitaries and performed on sustainable development goals by highlighting the need for better education, better hygiene and improving environment.

pr