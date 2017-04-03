Islamabad - Roots Millennium Schools - RMS, Islamabad celebrated ‘Annual Parents Day 2017’ with great enthusiasm here at Jinnah Convention Centre, Islamabad, says a press release. Annual Parents Day is the day for parents in which their children come up with beautiful and enchanting surprises for them. For this touching event, the theme which was adopted throughout the performances was ‘Sustainable Development Goals SDGs 2030’.

The theme of the event encouraged students to participate in collaboration with full enthusiasm and create change personally, socially and politically on local, national and global levels. Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb graced this auspicious occasion as chief guest. After national anthem of Pakistan, Qirat and patriotic speech from the Chief Executive RMS Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI, the audience took a virtual tour of the Roots Millennium Schools, Pakistan. Creativity has made Millennium Roots Schools an innovator in diverse fields. In this event, young Millennials enthusiastically showed by their creative and stunning performances focusing different global diversities with cultural fusion that how they mean ‘special’ by the word ‘education’ because a lot of focus is on the holistic development of child, beyond the school learning opportunities and exhilaration of experience through engagement and participation.

Students of Montessori till Grade VII of Roots Millennium Schools presented 17 Sustainable Development Goals that was spectacular. Magnificent Pakistan in a glimpse was depicted in a Medley Performance on Pakistan Cultural performance was depicting all four provinces Punjab, Sindh, Khyber, Pukhtoonkhwa, Baluchistan by the young Millennials. Through students’ presentations it was conveyed that how important it is to preserve clean water, avoid industrial pollution and overall how this world can be taken care of with different colourful performances which was no doubt astounding.

To depict a pure fusion of cultural and global diversity young Millennials presented their spell bounded performance on different Folk Dances, Gladiators, Rhythm of Drums, Karate performance, Brazilian dance, African Performance and more. Addressing the audience, the Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb appreciated the outstanding and stunning performances of the young Millennials and extended her heartiest congratulations to the students, their parents and teachers of Roots Millennium Schools.

At Roots Millennium Schools, global and cultural diversity is encouraged by offering English, Urdu, German and Chinese in the curriculum. The initiative is taken to increase global understanding in children. Students were awarded on their academic and co-curricular activities and later chief guest gave away shields and certificates to the students and all the young performers who really make this event lively by their stunning performances.

