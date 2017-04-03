Islamabad - Roots IVY consolidated its 9-year partnership with Goethe Institute Germany today in an elegant ceremony at the Roots IVY Riverview campus.

Since 2009, subsequent to a formal MoU, Roots IVY International Schools and Goethe Institute have been working as partners for offering the German language program under the PASCH Network. IVY students have ardently engaged in the German language program as well as the Roots IVY German Cultural Club.

In 2017, as a part of the collaboration and partnership between Goethe institute and Roots IVY International. Schools Network, the partnership assumed a more formal dimension today and an agreement was signed by both the organizations for further collaboration in the German language teaching and learning as well as related activities like German Youth Camps, teachers trainings etc.

Stefan Winkler, Director Goethe-Institut Pakistan and Olav Schroeer, Regional Project Manager PASCH, SouthAsia, Goethe-Institut New Delhi were the guests of honour at the ceremony to officiate the signing of the Agreement between Roots IVY international Schools Network and Goethe Institute.

Other distinguished guests Maha Jafarey, PASCH Coordinator for Karachi & Islamabad, NaurinZaki, PASCH Coordinator For Lahore and Peshawar & Irfan Samad Khan, Head of the Language Department, Goethe-Institut Pakistan also attended the event.

The vibrant program was a depiction of the true essence of the IVY German Cultural Club. Students rendered a mesmerizing performance on an age old song about coconuts, the tune to which every child in Germany is familiar with. The well-choreographed Bavarian dance of the IBPYP students was like watching the butterflies take over the stage with their dazzling display of vibrant enthusiasm. Many students took the podium to narrate personal experiences of how the German language program at IVY has personally inspired them and imparted them with a multicultural perspective.

The event culminated with the signing of the Agreement by CEO Roots IVY Int Schools Network; Dr Khadija Mushtaq (TI) and Director Goethe Institute, Stefan Winkler. The event heralded in a new chapter of invaluable partnership and collaboration between Roots IVY and Goethe Institute Germany ensuring that the students at IVY remain active and enthusiastic members of the PASCH network program.

pr