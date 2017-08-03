RAWALPINDI - Managing Director (MD) Pakistan Tourism and Development Corporation (PTDC) Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor Khan said pre-fabricated structure rooms along with modern facilities would be installed in PTDC motels located in Gilgit-Biltistan (GB).

He expressed these views during a meeting with Chief Minister (CM) GB Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

The MD said Ski Resort would be setup at Naltar for which GB Government has already allotted space of 30 kanal to PTDC.

He said, “We have also planned to build a 5-star hotel along the river in Gilgit for which, we would require land from GB government.”

He added that the Prime Minister’s vision for development of Pakistan as modern and prosperous country resulted into launch of CPEC project which is starting from GB.

“CPEC is the future of Pakistan which will create millions of jobs not only for the country but also for the region by playing a pivotal role in launching these billions of dollars economic activities for Pakistan,” he said.

He added in past GB was neglected but the incumbent government was committed to develop it into an international hub for business and tourism setting an example for rest of the world.

An agreement on tourism cooperation has already been signed between PTDC and NATCO and both the organizing would further enhance their relations to strengthen the country. Keeping in view the tourist flow this year, it is not difficult to predict that soon GB will be a hub of domestic and international tourists, the MD said.