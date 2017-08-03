Three minors die as roof caves in

ISLAMABAD: At least three children were killed when roof of their house caved in after wall of a surrounding compound fell on it on Tuesday night, said the police.

Muhammad Sarwar, Usman and Abdullah were buried under the debris, as roof of the house fell on them while they were asleep at their house near Benazir Chowk in the limits of Tarnol police station. The family used to labour at a nearby brick klin. Meanwhile, one Muhammad Sajjad son of Sadiq Hussain, labourer-on-duty was killed when he fell from Khudadad Heights here on Wednesday. He died on the spot. His dead body was shifted to the hospital for further legal action and autopsy.–Staff Reporter

N-Leaguers take out pro-Khaqan rally

MURREE: Workers of PML-N led by Amir Usman Abbassi took out a rally in support of the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi here on Wednesday. The rally started from Orsiya and culminated at Deol. Fireworks were also displayed on this occasion. PML-N workers chanted slogans in favour of former Prime Minister Nawaz Shareef. While addressing the participants Amir Usman Abbassi said that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi would continue the mission of Nawaz Shareef for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan. Other prominent leaders of PML-N including Mazher Usman and Haris Irfan were also present on this occasion.–Staff Reporter

Lok Virsa to screen Russian film

ISLAMABAD: Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club would screen Russian biographical film ‘The Island’ on August 5 at its Media centre.

The Island is a 2006 Russian film about a fictional 20th century Eastern Orthodox monk. The film closed the 2006 Venice Film Festival, proved to be a moderate box-office success and won both the Nika Award and the Golden Eagle Award as the Best Russian film of 2006.

The filming location was the city of Kem, in Karelia, on the shores of the White Sea. The film has gained phenomenal success in Russia. It was nominated in every category for the Golden Eagle, the national award in cinematography established by Nikita Mikhalkov to rival the Nika.

The film opened the Kinotavr Festival of Russian Films and closed the Venice International Film Festival. It was screened during the Russian cinema week in New York. It was awarded the grand-prix and the best actor prize at the Magnificent Seven.–APP

Decision taken to promote elementary teachers

ISLAMABAD: A decision has been taken to promote Grade 14 elementary teachers teaching in various federal educational institutions.

According to sources, the Grade 14 elementary teachers teaching in various federal educational institutions will be promoted to Grade 16, while a list has also been framed and posted on website.–Online

The 150 teachers were promoted to Grade 14 in 2011, while now they will be promoted to Grade 16.

Federal Government Teachers Association President Malik Ameer said that four hundred seats of elementary School teachers are lying vacant. He urged the authorities to appoint daily-wagers on the vacant posts.

One killed in hit-and-run incident

Rawalpindi (Online): A person was killed while another sustained injury in hit-and-run incident within the Naseerabad Police jurisdiction.

Ijaz Ahmed, a resident of Naseerabad, lodged a complaint with the local police that his nephew Nazim Maqbool and his friend Usman were going on motorcycle to bring meal when a tractor LES-2010 driven recklessly by an unidentified person hit them, leaving them fatally injured.

The injured were rushed to local hospital for medical treatment; however, Nazim Maqbool succumbed to injuries.

The police have registered a case and started investigation.