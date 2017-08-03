rawalpindi - Tight security arrangements were made by police and other law enforcement agencies on Wednesday in Murree and surrounding areas to avoid any untoward incident during the visit of newly elected Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other leaders arrived at Changla Galli to have a meeting with ex-PM Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and for holding oath taking ceremony of the federal cabinet, which later was postponed.

According to details, police, on instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, has made stringent security arrangements in Murree and its suburbs to make the visit of PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi secure. For this purpose, more than 100 well-equipped cops have been deputed in Changla Galli and Donga Galli to tackle the situation. Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Circle Iftikhar ul Haq, DSP Murree Raza Ullah Khan and other officers monitored the security situation on the occasion. Similarly, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Yousaf Ali Shahid devised a comprehensive traffic plan to facilitate the masses on the occasion. DSP Traffic Headquarters Taimoor Khan and other wardens assisted the CTO in easing the traffic flow on arrival of PM.

Talking to The Nation, CPO Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi said extra police force was deployed in Murree during the visit of PM to maintain law and order situation. “Some 100 policemen along with senior police officers are on duty in Murree to maintain law and order situation,” he said. He said all police officers have been asked to take strict action against anyone trying to create the disturbance.

He said no untoward incident was reported so far. He said traffic police controlled the traffic mess successfully.