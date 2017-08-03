rawalpindi - During crackdown against the drug peddlers, police have rounded up 254 narcotics sellers besides recovering huge quantity of drugs from their possession, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

Similarly, police have busted two auto-theft gangs by arresting 16 members and recovered three cars and six stolen motorcycles from them, he said. Police also took stern action against the fake pirs and put some 21 swindlers behind the bars, he added.

According to him, District Police Officer (DPO) Jhelum Abdul Ghaffar Qaisarani, following instructions of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja, launched massive crackdown against the drug mafia that playing havoc with the lives of youth in various areas of Jhelum. He said police raided drug dens across the city while netting 254 drug sellers and locked them in police stations. As many as 252 cases have been registered against the members of drug mafia, the spokesman informed.

Police seized 63.917kg hashish, 5.855kg heroin and 2589 bottles of liquor from the detainees, he said. Of 252 cases, 48 were registered under section 9-C/CNSA after recovering 54.737kg hashish and 5.045 kg heroin.

He added DSP/SDPO Sohawa, on directions of DPO and RPO, busted auto-theft gang by handcuffing three of its members namely Mehran ul Haq, Naheem Akhter and Nauman Shehzad (the ring leader). Police also recovered seven motorcycles from their possession, he said. Police also smashed Pathan car lifting gang and recovered three cars.

He said police launched special drive against proclaimed offenders and netted 358 POs involved in dacoity, murders, robbery and other heinous crimes.

Under national action plan (NAP), he said police booked nine people for violation amplifier act, three on charges of wall chalking, 96 landlords and tenants for not passing information about temporary residence and 92 persons for keeping illegal arms and ammunition. Police also solved several blind murder cases. RPO Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja appreciated the efforts of DPO and his team, he said.

Meanwhile, police, on instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, police launched crackdown against the drug peddlers and gamblers and held a total of 477 accused from various parts of the city. Police recovered 147kg hashish, 3kg heroin, 1kg opium and 7883 litre alcohol from the drug peddlers while cash Rs 4,66,000, 62 mobile phone and 4 motorcycles. Cases were registered against the accused.

On the other hand, the law enforcement agencies carried out a search operation in the area of Glass Factory, within limit of Police Station (PS) Waris Khan and conducted door-to-door search to flush out the anti-social elements. During the operation, the team comprised Punjab Rangers, police and ladies constables checked 185 houses and 35 shops. However, no arrest was made during the search operation done under NAP.