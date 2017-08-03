RAWALPINDI - Two-day training on Commercial Ostrich Farming under the theme of Ostrich Diseases and Prevention commenced at Pr Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR, here on Wednesday.

The prime objectives of the training are to provide technical knowledge as well as expertise for health and diseases, handling, management and marketing of ostrich meat and its by-products. The training will also covers various techniques that can result in enhanced meat yield and high liveability at the young age under local farm environment.

Vice Chancellor (VC) PMAS-AAUR Prof Dr Rai Naiz Ahmed was the chief guest while deans, directors and ostrich farmers attended the inaugural session. Over thirty Ostrich farmers from all over the Pakistan are participating and will get training on handling, restarting of ostrich, rearing of ostrich chicks for meat, skin and feather production, medication & vaccination and for the successful ostrich production for meat and eggs with reference to health issues.

Prof Dr Rai Niaz Ahmed, while addressing, called Ostrich as Millennium Bird and said, Pakistan has the most favourable environment for Ostrich Farming. He highlighted the benefits of ostrich farming and said, “Ostrich farming is the only way out to overcome the shortage of meat in the country.”

He said, there is dire need to awake the awareness and importance of ostrich farming. He referred it as the farm of future because of high profit potential and a favourable source of foreign earnings.

He urged the veterinary researchers to put in all efforts for diagnosing and prevention of diseases to resolve the issues regarding ostrich farming for its expansion at national levels and enhancement of ostrich production to cope with the future challenges.

Prof Dr Arfan Yousaf, Dean Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Dr Nasir Mukhtar, Dr Mansur Abdullah Sandhu, Dr Tanveer Ahmed also addressed the participants. They briefed about the handling, breeding, quality evaluation and causes of early chick mortality, discussed ostrich general physiology and also guided on nutrition problems.