Islamabad-Academic Staff Association (ASA) Islamic International University (IIUI) Thursday held the annual elections where ‘Academicians Panel’ won the contest unopposed.

Prof Dr Abdul Jalil of faculty of Engineering and Technology from the Academicians Panel was elected as new president ASA for the term 2017-18.

Dr Shehzad Ashraf Chaudhary of Faculty of Basic and applied sciences was elected as general secretary, Dr Faiz ur Rahim from economics as vice president while Atif Shehzad Sahi from Media and communication studies department elected as information secretary.

Finance secretary position was marked by Dr Zaheer ud din Behram from Dawah Academy while Dr Habibullah from faculty of Arabic secured Joint Secretary position.

Dr Taimia Sabiha from Faculty of usulud din elected as vice president female and Dr Maliha Asma from faculty of Basic and applied sciences elected as joint secretary female.