Islamabad - Capital Development Authority (CDA) Hospital has remained unsuccessful to trace the source of contract of HIV virus found positive in two minor siblings suffering from Thalassamia on Thursday.

CDA Hospital administration had constituted three members committee comprising Dr Ghazala Mumtaz, Dr Imtiaz Ahmed Piracaha and Dr Muzammil Kausar to investigate and submit a complete report on the issue.

Executive Director (ED) CDA Hospital along with members committee held a media briefing where it was stated that the committee could not indicate the source of contract of HIV with the reasons that blood and blood products transfused to patients were collected from different sources.

ED hospital Dr Fayaz Lodhi said that blood transfusion carried out at Capital Hospital was safe and according to standard guidelines of Blood Transfusion Authority.

According to him patient Kairal Nadeem received 27 blood transfusions while Nehmia Nadeem received 19 times blood platelets.

“All blood was screened for HIV and other diseases which were found screened and safe for transfusion,” said Dr Lodhi.

He also said that parents of the children were also tested after the virus was diagnosed in children but they were found negative.

According to him, the HIV positive report of both children has been sent to National Institute of Health (NIH) and their treatment will start after receiving report.

Replying to the query asked by The Nation, he replied that all the blood received by the donors are also screened by the hospital and there is no chance of virus contract due to blood received by donors.

“Hospital found only two HIV positive blood donors in last decade, while it has complete record of donors along with contact addresses,” said Dr Lodhi.

“As father of the children is employee of the same hospital so it spent around Rs 2.5 million on their treatment,” he said.

He also said that though the virus was diagnosed in the month of November last year but the treatment was initiated late because parents were in depression after the death of their third child.

“We have record available of all blood transfusions and the children were not infected because of any transfusion held in this hospital,” claimed Dr Lodhi

According to ED Hospital, patients received blood transfusions from PIMS, AFIC, Polyclinic, Shifa hospital and Pakistan Red Crescent.

He also stated that both patients are admitted in the children Ward due to diarrhoea and uncontrolled fever.

According to hospital official, father of the children sought for blood transfusions from other hospitals also because Capital Hospital does not have the capacity of blood transfusion in very large capacity. Meanwhile, according to sources, ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) has also sought the report from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

According to reports more than 800 blood bags were transfused to Kairal while more than 600 to Nehmia at PIMS.