Islamabad-The officials of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday launched an anti-encroachment operation in sector G-9 of the capital.

The officials of the enforcement and municipal administration directorates of the CDA participated in the operation. Around 7 trucks load was confiscated during the operation participated by over 50 officials.

Personnel of Islamabad police and local administration were also present on the occasion to assist the CDA officials. Ever-increasing encroachments in the city centres are a permanent nuisance for the shoppers and pedestrians.

Meanwhile, ‘Muster Roll’ employees of the CDA staged a protest demonstration against the policy of the authority towards them. They demanded their salary for the last five months.

Hundreds of the employees assembled in front of the chairman CDA office and chanted slogans against the administration to record their protest.