Islamabad-Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) is planning to sign a Memorandum of Understand (MoU) with the Punjab University requesting it to introduce Faculty of Tourism and Hospitality as a subject of Tourism in BS Degree Programme.

Managing Director PTDC Abdul Ghafoor told APP here on Thursday. He said that PTDC urged the youth involvement in tourism promotional activities to expedite its efforts in promotion of tourism in the country.

Ch Abdul Ghafoor said that students may be engaged in various outdoor learning experience which would not only provide tourism awareness but also an opportunity to enjoy fun and recreation and learn basic life skills like confidence, problems solving, communication and creativity.

He added that to engage youth of Pakistan, PTDC has launched

Pakistan Tourism Friends Club members of which may avail exclusive discounts on PTDC facilities and transport. “PTDC is obtaining suggestion, feedback from tourists and visitors aimed at bringing improvements in its services at motels and tourists transport,” he added. Managing Director PTDC said that as the national tourism organization, our efforts to promote and develop tourism, especially in mountain areas of Pakistan are not a hidden truth.