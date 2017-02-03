Islamabad-Irani artists presented a colourful traditional music to mark 38th anniversary of the Islamic revolution at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) the other day.

The event organized by the Cultural Consulate of Islamic Republic of Iran was graced by Minister of State for Information Broadcasting & National Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb as chief guest and other diplomats of foreign countries.

Artists made the audience spell-bounded with their dulcet rhythmic tunes of different Irani traditional music. The artists also expressed Iqbal’s poetry in different musical tunes. The cultural consulate had also displayed Iranian handicrafts reflecting Irani culture and arts with the participants taking ken interest in it.

While speaking on the occasion, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Iran and Pakistan have time and again reiterated their resolve to enhance the level of bilateral cooperation in diverse fields including trade, economy and energy. She said that the two countries have decided to open two new border crossing points to encourage trade and economic activities and facilitate people to people contacts.

Speaking at the event Irani ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Hunar Dost said that Pakistan and Iran enjoy very strong relations, which are anchored in very strong foundations. Both countries are neighbours and have religious, ethnic, cultural and linguist bonds. He said that in the recent past, leaderships of both sides have exchanged visits and with this new beginning both countries are trying to make the relationship further strong. He said that in the economic realm the Iranian-Pakistan (IP) gas pipeline is considered to be a flagship project between the two countries and needs a swift implementation. He said the cultural consulate will screen a film on Irani tradition during Nowruz festival.

Cultural Counselor of Embassy of Iran Shahboddin Daraei expressed his gratitude to Minister for Information, diplomats for their participation and said that he salute the great architect of the Islamic revolution Imam Khomeini and martyrs of the Islamic revolution, who revived the virtuous trees of Islam along with freedom and independence of our country. He hoped that people of Iran would also get a similar opportunity to witness and enjoy the genuine and traditional music of Pakistan.