ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, took notice of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration’s move to crack down on the popular app-based ride services such as Careem.

“Today, the interior minister directed us not to take action against Uber and Careem,” said Islamabad deputy commissioner retired Capt Mushtaq Ahmed. During december in last year, the Islamabad district administration had issued notices to all ridesharing services to stop their businesses because they were not using commercial vehicles.

The Islamabad offices of these companies were sealed but resumed their service in the capital after some period of time.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior said in a brief statement that Mr Khan took notice of a news report about Uber and Careem being banned by the deputy commissioner, and sought a report from him in this regard.

“The people cannot be deprived of a cheap and quality transport facility,” the statement quoted the minister as saying.

The deputy commissioner said the minister has directed him not to take action against the ridesharing service.

“Our drive against unregistered taxi services was not specifically against Uber and Careem. Rather we took action against several other vehicles,” he said, adding that the ICT will also take into consideration into how app-based services could be registered.