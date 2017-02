ISLAMABAD : Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that load shedding will be reduced to maximum level by the end of this year.

In an interview, he said industrial sector in the country is not facing any shortage of electricity.

Khawaja Asif regretted that several people in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are not paying electricity bills.

To a question, he urged all the political parties to support military courts which have helped in reducing incidents of terrorism.