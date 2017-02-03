Islamabad - Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Operations Islamabad, Sajid Kiyani held a meeting with a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries here on Thursday and discussed matters related to the business community.

The SSP assured the community of complete cooperation saying business community is the backbone of economy of the country. He said police would provide full protection and business friendly environment to the traders and industrialists, adding police was working to free federal capital of crime. The traders thanked the SSP for his full cooperation and said they would play their role to curb crime and strengthen police public partnership. Sajid Kiyani said, in case, traders have any complaint they should work with police to find out a solution. He was of the view that trader community should be made part of reconciliation committees and assured that security and patrolling would be increased in the city. He said police would fully cooperate with the traders’ community for the security of markets.

The SSP told the delegation that in the light of Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan orders, strict action has been taken against beggars and added in January 2017, action was taken against more than 300 beggars. He said commercial institutions should arrange for their own security, deploy security guards and use close circuit television cameras for the purpose.

He told the traders that search operations were being conducted in the rural and urban areas of Islamabad to nab criminals.