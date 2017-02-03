Islamabad-Government’s policy on the issue of Kashmir is very clear and it should be resolved according to the resolution of United National Security Council (UNSC), said Foreign Office (FO) spokesman Nafees Zakriya on Thursday.

He was speaking at the Kashmir conference held by Riphah International University in which a journalist from Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) Murtaza Shibli and Mishal Malik, wife of IHK leader Yasin Malik also participated.

Talking on the occasion as chief guest of the ceremony, FO spokesperson stated that it is also on the record of UN that RSS is not an extremist but a terrorist organization and it must be declared terrorist.

“Pakistan and Kashmir are not separate entities they are one,” he said.

Nafees Zakriya also stated that Kashmir issue is still alive, as it is on the agenda of UNSC and government has raised the disputed issue in every country from its foreign missions.

“All foreign missions organize events and invite the people to discuss and highlight the Kashmir issue,” he said.

He stated that no bilateral meeting is complete without highlighting issue of Kashmir, and Prime Minister in the last session of UN general assembly only talked about Kashmir issue.

Expressing his views on Indian atrocities held in Occupied Kashmir, he said that 60, 000 people were affected because of pellet guns use and one thousand completely lost their sight.

He said RSS held massacres in IHK where tortured bodies were found which a human rights violation and must be condemned.

“I want to give a message through the media that not only government but the people of Pakistan stand by Kashmiris,” he said.

Nafees Zakaria urged the young generation to take interest in the issue of Kashmir and should contribute by writing on the issue and highlighting it on social media.

“India spread distorted information on internet deliberately to damage the Kashmir cause while young generation and media must come forward to upload true facts and support the Kashmiri people,” he said.

Meanwhile, Murtaza Shibli said on the occasion that Kashmir movement against occupation is an indigenous movement of the people there but has overwhelming support from Pakistan.

He also stated that extremist groups in IHK attacks the people there and Pakistani media must play ‘glorious’ role in highlighting these issues.

“Indian media backed by the military and intelligence agencies there in Kashmir does not project all the facts about the atrocities on Kashmiri people,” he said.

He stated that India has launched water war against Pakistan and it cannot afford in future also to set aside from Kashmir issue.

“There is different school of thoughts in IHK regarding freedom of Kashmir and all stakeholders’ voice should be listened on the solution of the issue,” he said.

Mishal Malik said that it is need of the hour to inform the new generation about the importance of Kashmir for Pakistan.

She stressed on media to play vital role in highlighting Kashmir issue.

In concluding session, Director Riphah Institute of Media Sciences Rehan Hassan said that students need to work hard in playing key role in creating awareness about Kashmir issue through the use of modern media technologies.