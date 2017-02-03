Rawalpindi - Traders of Haji Chowk main bazaar held a protest demonstration on Thursday after two unknown armed dacoits’ looted cash from a milk shop in the congested locality.

The protest lasted for more than two hours as angry traders lashed out at police for poor security and patrolling. They also chanted slogans against Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Division and Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Sadiqabad and demanded Regional Police Officer (RPO) and City Police Officer (CPO) to take action against them.

According to eyewitnesses and sources, two dacoits carrying weapons stormed into a milk shop at Haji Chowk and made the shopkeeper Pervaiz hostage at gunpoint.

Later, the dacoits snatched Rs 7000 from the shopkeeper and fled on a motorcycle, they said.

Soon after the incident, the traders closed their shops and lodged a protest against the incident. They also burnt tyres and blocked road for traffic. They demanded that police should deploy personnel at the bazaar, arrest the robbers and recover the snatched amount.

Talking to media men, the traders said several localities of Sadiqabad have become safe havens for criminal gangs while police have failed in netting the robbers who have been looting the people and traders round the clock.

They said the dacoits committed 11 dacoites in Sadiqabad in last 12 hours that had horrified the residents.

SHO PS Sadiqabad Yasir Rabbani, when contacted, confirmed that two robbers looted Rs 7000 from a milk shop owner at gunpoint and police have registered case against unknown dacoits on complaint of victim. He said extra police force has been deputed in Sadiqabad areas to curb the street crime. He said police would soon arrest the criminal gangs and recover the money.