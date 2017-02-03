Islamabad-Former President Asif Ali Zardari Thursday congratulated Sajjad Haider on being elected as President Rawalpindi Islamabad Photo Journalist Association.

The former President in his message said that repeated election of Sajjad Haider as president of his association was manifestation of trust by photo journalists on his leadership.

Zardari asked Sajjad Haider to convey felicitation to all elected members of his cabinet. Syed Mehdi was elected as joint secretary of the association.