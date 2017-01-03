Islamabad - Capital Administration and Development Division on Monday established a new Health Technical Wing to provide technical input in matters relating to health sector of the capital city.

An official from the ministry, while talking to The Nation, said that the wing has been established while further measures for finance and planning will be also taken soon.

The official also said that MBBS doctor will head this technical wing, however, any name to head the post has not been finalised yet.

The Health Technical Wing (HTW) would work under a chief/director general health, a grade 20 officer, who will be responsible to scrutinise the proposals and recommendations presented to Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) regarding the health sector of Islamabad, the official statement said.

The technical wing will support the administration to arrive on more informed decisions and objective planning, the official added.

The wing will perform development, monitoring and evaluation of technical matters of all hospitals of ICT and matters relating to quality assurance of services provided by hospitals.

The HTW will also coordinate with administration of Islamabad and Capital Development Authority Health Directorate regarding public health programmes.

The newly established wing will also oversee matters relating to international cooperation and coordination with international agencies, coordination for participation in international seminars and workshops relating to health, liaison with other ministries/divisions regarding international agreements, and matters relating to international health regulations.

Furthermore, the wing will also provide input in matters relating to population welfare and population control in ICT.

CADD will also coordinate with Establishment Division and Finance Division in order to redesignate and transfer posts in the newly created wing.