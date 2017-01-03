Rawalpindi - The city traffic police have nabbed a total of 1,592 beggars including 522 children across the city on charges of begging alms from road users during 2016.

The police handed over 522 children to the Child Protection Bureau. Cases were registered against 994 professional beggars under 9-Vagarancy Act with different police stations, informed the City Traffic Police (CTP) spokesman Wajid Satti informed on Monday.

According to him, CTP has launched grand operation following the instructions of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) against professional beggars and held 1,592 from roads, squares and outside shopping malls. Of these, a total of 522 were children who have also been given into the custody of Child Protection Bureau, he said.

In a statement, acting CTO Yousaf Ali Shahid said special squads have been constituted to arrest the beggars from the city. He added the CTO arrested a total of 176 beggars in the month of January 2016, 156 in February, 157 in March, 140 in April, 117 in May, 93 in June, 103 in July, 186 in August, 155 in September, 111 in October, 110 in November and 88 in December.

He said the traffic police would continue action against the beggars and would not allow them to disrupt the traffic flow.