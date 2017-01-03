Islamabad-In the light of the presentation of the second interim report of the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms to the Parliament on December 20, 2016, Democracy Reporting International is holding a dialogue today on expediting the electoral reforms.

Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani will chair the event. Other prominent speakers will include Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division Dr Tariq Fazl Chaudhary, IA Rehman from Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and Muddassir Rizvi from Free and Fair Election Network.

The committee has also invited comments from public on the draft bill. General public can send their inputs to the committee by January 19. This is an important step towards finalising the bill for timely passage and implementation in the lead-up to the 2018 general elections in the country.

The event will also be attended by other respected parliamentarians including Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms members and civil society to discuss the presented Draft Elections Bill, 2017.

The draft legislation comprises numerous important reforms on key issues, many of which are in line with previous recommendations made by Democracy Reporting International and the European Union’s Election Observation Mission to 2013 General Elections.

The draft bill proposes significant changes on a range of concerns including increasing financial and administrative powers of Election Commission of Pakistan, enhancing transparency in results process for future elections, defining mandate and neutrality of future caretaker governments and safeguarding political participation of women.

If passed and implemented, the reforms will contribute towards enhancing the transparency and efficiency of elections in Pakistan.

