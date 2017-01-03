Islamabad - The high-ups at the Capital Development Authority have launched a fact-finding inquiry to ascertain facts regarding the alleged irregularities in estate affairs pertaining to sectors C-15, C-16 and Kuri, it has been learnt reliably.

Capital Development Authority (CDA) deputy commissioner who is also the departmental representative in the case has asked the civic agency’s Land and Estate director general (DG) to provide information regarding allotment of plots in sectors C-15 and C-16.

CDA director security, who has been appointed secretary of the inquiry committee has actually sought the relevant record.

A letter written by CDA deputy commissioner to the deputy DG has said that the focal person appointed in the case, Faiz Ahmed Wattoo has been transferred from Land Directorate and it asked the Land and Estate DG that some other officer from the directorate may be nominated as a focal person with the directions to provide the information which has been sought by the inquiry committee. The inquiry has been ordered after reports of massive irregularities in estate affairs in the said areas.

The sources in the CDA said that enforcement teams are facing stiff resistance in taking possession of the land in sector C-15 and C-16.

They said the CDA officials committed major irregularities under the land-sharing formula and issued hundreds of allotment letters for one kanal plot to the land holders in the aforementioned sectors without taking possession of the land. The land holders are still cultivating the land while the civic agency is unable to start development work in the much-delayed sectors. The sources said that the enforcement directorate has regretted to take responsibility of the outcome of the deeds and acts of the officials of the Land and Estate Directorate as, according to it, the latter abused their positions and acted in sheer violation of the Land Disposal Regulations-2005. The locals turned aggressive whenever the CDA teams landed there (C-15, C-16) for the development work.

The creation of approximately 2,000 residential and commercial plots without due possession of entire C-15, C-16 sectors is causing immense botheration. The matter required to be thrashed out as to how the said land was awarded and then how without practically demolishing /acquiring land, hundreds of residential and commercial plots came into existence which blessed mafias and groups at large, apparently.

Both the sectors were launched in 2010 but struck with a multiple issues from time to time. The PC-I of the said schemes was under finalisation in the concerned directorate when the CDA high-ups took notice of the fact that estimates of the schemes were prepared on the basis of tentative data. The then Land and Estate deputy DG had decided that land possession of the subject sectors will be obtained after award of built-up property.

When CDA announced awards for these sectors in 2011, land became non-transferable as per rules and regulations but the civic agency made new rules for this sector due to some influential people and the people started purchasing cheap land and sold it at high prices.

The land was acquired by the CDA and compensation in lieu of this land has already been paid, however, the land is illegally possessed by the locals who are using it for agriculture purposes.