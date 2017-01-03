Islamabad-Appointment of a permanent director general at Federal Directorate of Education will remain an unresolved issue in near future as picking a person of choice has become difficult for officials, a source informed on Monday.

An official from Ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) while talking to The Nation said there are lesser chances of appointing a permanent director general (DG) against the post very soon.

“Some of the contenders for the post have also reached court so the issue of appointment against this post will continue,” he said.

Meanwhile, the source said that matter has been prolonged intentionally despite of having qualified names for the post. The post of Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) DG (BPS-20) was vacated on 11th of previous month after the retirement of former DG Shehnaz Riaz and the directorate remained headless for around 10 days.

However, on December 22, 2016 the summary of CADD Additional Secretary Dr Zafar Nasarullah was sent to prime minister for additional charge of DG FDE.

Meanwhile, Dr Nasarullah was on leave and the temporary charge of FDE DG was given to Joint Secretary Education Ayesha Farooq.

According to sources, though additional secretary’s summary has been forwarded against the post but it will be contradicting with the rules.

“How an officer of the grade 21 will assume the charge of BPS-20?” he asked.

An official informed The Nation that the promotion case of three FDE directors including Taj Muhammad Bhatti, Tanweer Ahmed and Zulfiqar Ali Rao were forwarded for the post of DG but interestingly the outgoing DG recommended none of them.

The source also informed The Nation that though Director Estate and Planning Tanweer Ahmed was the competent amongst other two officials in his qualification, he was not the favourite one.

He had joined FDE through Federal Public Service Commission while Taj Muhammad Bhatti and Zulfiqar Ali Rao were the promotees of the department.

Interestingly, seniority list of directors (BPS-19) for the promotion of FDE DG was also reshuffled and one of the directors had also filed an application on disturbing the seniority list last year.

The FDE DG controls 422 educational institutions of Islamabad and if not available, most senior principal may be given temporary charge as stopgap arrangement till the availability of an administrative officer.

However, despite short listing of three names none of them was appointed. The temporary charge was also not given to any senior principal.

Meanwhile, an official also informed The Nation that some college principals have also joined the race with the claim that this term of FDE DG must be given to an academician to solve the problems in a proper manner.

According to the source, high officials in the CADD ministry delayed the appointment of permanent DG to keep some officials away from reforms programme announced by the prime minister. As per the rules, the senior most directors in the FDE is eligible to be appointed as DG.