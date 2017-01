ISLAMABAD : Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF) will organize an International Parliamentary Seminar on Kashmir from January 5-6, 2017.

The two-day seminar will be held at Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS) Auditorium. Three panel discussions will be held during the seminar.

Panelists from Europe and North America, along with reputed speakers and scholars on Kashmir, will be in attendance. The participants will be deliberating on various aspects of the Kashmir dispute.