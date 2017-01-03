Islamabad - A kiosk owner on Monday attempted self-immolation after Capital Development Authority officials demolished his kiosk at Daman-e-Koh.

Out of depression against razing his kiosk, Zafran Abbasi set himself ablaze. However, the police officials present on the occasion doused the fire.

The victim was shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in critical condition.

It is to mention here that Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started a campaign against illegal kiosks in the city.

On Monday, teams of the civic agency demolished 16 illegal kiosks while illegally-occupied land was retrieved from 14 other kiosks.

Kiosk owners later staged a protest demonstration against the CDA action.

Officials say the operation would continue in the coming days.