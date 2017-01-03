Islamabad-Islamabad police have planned to visit various educational institutes of the city with the purpose to inculcate friendly police culture and enhance confidence among the students against certain fears around them. A team of Islamabad police in this regard on Monday visited Islamabad College for Boys G-6/3.

The visit was in connection with Police-Public Relations and Cooperation Development programme. SP (City) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh led the visit while officials of Special Branch, Traffic, Bomb Disposal Squad, Band Staff, Police Commandos, Rescue 15 and cricket players also accompanied him. The police officials educated the students about various precautionary and safety tips in case of any emergency.

The SP briefed the students and teachers about routine police affairs and functioning of various wings of the police department.

The students were informed about various traffic rules and safety tips while driving or moving on roads.

The basic purpose of this visit was to create as well as promote self confidence among students by ensuring their own safety and protection in case of any untoward incident.

The students were told not only to focus on their studies but also keep a vigilant eye on their surroundings and inform police or Rescue 15 in case of any suspect or abandoned luggage.

The students were also briefed as how to make their homes and vehicles safe.

They were also asked to completely scrutinise data of their domestic servants and to employ them after complete investigation.

