ISLAMABAD : PTI has acquired the authentic documents in respect of the properties held by Sharif brothers in London and filed them in Supreme Court (SC) as evidence.

These all documents are officially verified as per British law and Jahangir Tareen has played vital role in obtaining these documents.

PTI sources have claimed the documents which have been obtained prove that Sharif brothers were owners of these properties in London before 2006.

On the other hand larger bench of Supreme Court (SC) headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa will resume the hearing of Panama leaks case today.

PTI has filed these 40-page additional documents in registrar office of SC. The context of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif interview in 2012 is also made part of these documents.

It has been revealed in these documents that Mossack Fonseca’ had directed Minerva Services and Samba financial groups to provide ownership details after every six months.

Minerva Services had told that Maryam Safdar was beneficial owner of off shore companies.

The documents submitted on Tuesday include letters exchanged in 2012 between Mossack Fonseca and Minerva Services over beneficial owners and an email record.

A letter from former foreign minister of Qatar was presented by PM Nawaz Sharif in SC wherein it was said that London flats were transferred in the name of Hussain Nawaz in return for investment made by Mian Sharif in 2006.