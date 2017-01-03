Islamabad-Speakers at the 2nd international conference on social sciences held at Allama Iqbal Open University on Monday underlined the role of social scientists in alleviating human sufferings, through their academic input.

In the concluding session, they adopted a set of recommendations for social reformation of society through innovative and applied research.

The conference on the topic of ‘Research on Post-Modern Times’ held deliberation in its working sessions and underlined the need of strengthening the role of academia in solution of multiple socio-economic problems faced by the country.

Vice Chancellor Dr Shahid Siddiqui while addressing the concluding session announced that the conference would be an annual feature, bringing together scientists from home and abroad to review theoretical development in the field of social sciences that meets demands of the modern times.

He also deliberated upon the importance of language in promoting indigenous values, culture and literacy.

The speakers including Urdu Science Board, Lahore Director General and Social Sciences Dean Dr Syed Abdul Siraj called for laying greater focus on reviewing theories.

All disciplines in social sciences are equally important and should be recognised at par with other disciplines, they added.

Speakers also underlined the need of qualitative paradigm shift of research in development of social sciences.

Socio-sector development is most important area for the overall progress of the society that could be well achieved through freedom of expression, thoughts and choice, they said.