Rawalpindi-A three-day workshop with an aim of training and capacity building of non-teaching staff to promote good governance started at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) on Monday.

Vice Chancellor Dr Rai Niaz Ahmad was the chief guest at the Higher Education Commission (HEC) funded indigenous on-campus training (IOT) workshop.

He said the university was perusing excellence in teaching and research to strengthen the agricultural economy of the country by producing and providing quality human resource. He said that the focus of university research has been shifted to identify and solve the indigenous problems and to introduce cutting edge technology in agricultural sector of the country.

He lauded the HEC training programmes for enhancing the professional skills of the administrative staff of the universities. He uttered that such trainings are absolutely essential for the individual’s professional growth and appreciated the efforts of the Directorate of Planning and Development for conducting of such valuable training program. He also advised the non-teaching staff to start one window operation. He hoped that participants would refine their skills and work with more zeal and zest to serve the university and the country.

Shahid Ali Khan, convener of the workshop, briefed about the objectives of the training workshop. He informed that the workshop would provide an opportunity to the employees to improve the workplace efficiency.