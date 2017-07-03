Islamabad - Islamabad Golra police have arrested 18 gamblers red handed during raid at gambling den in `Dhok Khokhran’ and recovered stake money from them, a police spokesman said. On a tip off, SP (Saddar) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal constituted a team under supervision of SHO Golra police station Inspector Muhammad Abbass to ensure arrest of gamblers.

This team including ASI Sohail Ashraf raided at the gambling den and arrested 18 gamblers red handed besides recovery of stake money Rs1,10, 380 from them. The nabbed persons have been identified as Shanawar Khan, Zafar Iqbal, Fazal Khan, Nazeer, Ikhlaq, Arshad, Tariq, Rafique, Aslam, Abdullah, Sheikh Humayun, Israr, Kareem Anwer, Ejaz, Moazzam, Basharat, Ehsan and Khurram Maqsood. Police have registered the case against these persons under relevant section and further investigation is underway from them.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police arrested seven outlaws and recovered a stolen bike, narcotics, wine and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said. He said that Sub-Inspector Muhammad Idrees from Golra police arrested Abdul Latif for having 1.135 kilogram hashish. ASI Muhammad Nawaz from Khana police nabbed Malik Hassan and Nasir for having liquor bottle while Sub-Inspector Muhammad Iqbal from Tarnol police Tasawar Abbass for possessing 750 gram hashish and 180 gram heroin. Sub-Inspector Asif Hussain from CIA police arrested Ghulam

Shabbir and recovered stolen motorbike from him.ASI Muhammad Zaheer from Loi Bher police arrested Mumtaz Ahmed and recovered 30-bore pistol as well as ammunition from him. Sub-Inspector Fiaz Ahmed nabbed an Afghan national Wazeer Ahmed residing illegally in the country. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.