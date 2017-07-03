Islamabad - Melody Food Park which was set up by the Capital development Authority with a lot of fun fare to provide citizens for quality food, is in shambles and pitiable condition as litters and other garbage is lying everywhere giving bad smell to the visitors.

Substandard food and inferior quality goods are being sold in the melody food park while Dogs, rats, and cats are seen roaming all over the street. After the recent rains, mud is lying all over and no attention is being paid by the CDA to ensure its cleaning at least twice a day.

All these short comings are feared to create various fatal deceases to the visitors. Shopkeepers are selling substandard chicken and meat of weak animals stored in freezers for many days which also gives offensive smell.

Meanwhile, the second annual two-week Summer Camp, being arranged by the Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC), will start at Aiwan-i-Quaid, Fatima Jinnah Park from July 3, 2017.

Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage, Irfan Siddiqui, will inaugurate the proceedings of camp as Chief Guest at 11am on the opening day.

The camp has been organised with a view to keep students busy in positive activities in a conducive and friendly atmosphere during summer vacations.

The camp activities include brain storming sessions, character building lectures, indoor audio-visual presentations and group discussions etc on various aspects of civic/national responsibilities of the youth of the country.

Renowned scholars and subject specialists from the twin cities have been requested to conduct the proceedings of the camp being participated by over 50 students of higher secondary school Level from different educational institutes of Islamabad and vicinity.

inp