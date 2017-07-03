Islamabad - The federal government has granted powers to School Monitoring Committees (SMCs) constituted to monitor the performance of schools in the federal capital.

A private bill was presented in the National Assembly with a recommendation to grant additional powers to SMCs to enhance and improve the performance of schools. Merit based admission process at every grade and shifts were among the prime recommendations proposed by School Monitoring Committees.

The Draft of the said Bill was presented in NA under the Name of “Free and Compulsory education Act 2017”.

Parliamentarians Dr Fozia Hameed, Mehboob Alam, Iqbal Hamad Ali Khan, Sajid Ahmed and Sheikh Salah U Din presented the bill.

Meanwhile, decision has been taken to install water ATM machines across Punjab including Rawalpindi.

According to media reports, these water ATM machines will be installed in collaboration with Information Technology University and University of Colorado America and the purpose behind this move is to supply quality water to citizens free of cost.

The project will cost 3, 74,599 US dollars and will also be supervised by American Academy of Science and HEC Pakistan.

These water ATM machines will be controlled through an electronic system and this electronic system will monitor the water quality and any faults in machines.

Punjab government also decided to attain a mobile water testing lab and initially water samples will be checked through 5 mobile water labs.



online