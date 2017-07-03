Islamabad - On the directions of Chairman NAB Qamar-ur-Zaman, NAB constituted a Prevention Committee for Reforms in Cooperative Department Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) under Section 33-C of NAB Ordinance, 1999, comprising representatives of all stakeholders including representation from Cooperative Department Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The NAB’s Prevention Committee for Reforms in Cooperative Department Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) after due deliberations with all stakeholders, prepared a set of recommendations and presented to Chairman NAB Qamar Zaman in a meeting held at NAB Headquarters. The Chairman NAB approved the proposed recommendations for onward submission to Ministry of Interior (MoI) for consideration/implementation of the recommendations made by NAB for further effective working of Cooperative Department, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and to safeguard the investments of the general public as well as ensuring transparency in the affairs of Cooperative Department, Islamabad Capital Territory.

The Cooperative Department, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) appreciated NAB’s effectors for proposing effective and workable recommendations which were prepared by NAB’s Prevention Committee in consultation with all stakeholders for Reforms in Cooperative Department Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).



online