Islamabad - The Secretariat police on Saturday night raided a dance party and arrested about 50 persons including 34 men and 16 women.

The party was held between the night of Saturday and Sunday at a local hotel in sector G-5. The party was arranged by civil society activists. According to details, the raid was conducted at around 3am on the orders of Assistant Commissioner. The police said the participants of the party were engaged in obscene dance while music was being played on an amplifier.

The police booked the accused under sections 294 and 109 of the PPC and 2/3 Amplifier Act. According to sources, the hotel building belongs to lawyer community. The lawyers got the land allotted to build a hostel but later rented out the property to the hotel management which, according to the sources, pays around Rs2 million to the lawyers as monthly rent of the building.



tahir niaz