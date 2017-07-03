Islamabad - Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) has disbursed Rs184.94 billion to its 134 partner organisations in 130 districts across the country during last 17 years (Year 2000 till March 2017). PPAF supports government’s social protection programme by providing a poverty graduation approach for the poorest households in over 1,600 Union Councils (UCs). During same period, 8.4 million individuals availed PPAF microcredit financing, 36,300 water and infrastructure projects completed, 2,000 health and education facilities supported, 440,000 credit groups and 132,500 community organisations formed, 111,000 individuals trained through managerial and skills/entrepreneurial training events, 108,000 ultra and vulnerable poor households received productive assets and 282,000 interest free loans disbursed through Prime Minister Interest Free Loan (PMIFL) scheme.

Official sources on Sunday said around 26,000 individuals including women and youth were also trained on enterprise development under Waseela-e-Haq National & Waseela-e-Haq Sindh programme of and facilitated in establishing their successful venture, and rehabilitation of 30,800 persons with disabilities.

PPAF acts as an apex organisation carrying out programmes through 134 Partner Organisations (POs) and it assists ultra or very poor household (as per poverty scorecard score O-23) to lift them out of poverty (attain a score of 35 or above) on a sustainable basis non-poor condition for over three years). Giving further details, the sources said during July 2016 to March 2017, Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund disbursed an amount of Rs9.207 billion to its POs.

During same period, a total of 646 Community Organisations (COs) were formed and 5,488 community and PO staff members were trained (32 per cent women) under Institutional Development and Social Mobilization component.

Similarly, under Livelihood, Employment and Enterprise Development (LEED) component, 6951 individuals received skills/ entrepreneurial training (43 per cent women) and 3,212 productive assets were transferred ultra and vulnerable poor (39 per cent women).

Around 246,142 new microcredit loans were extended to borrowers including 60 per cent women borrowers and 485 Water and Infrastructure sub-projects were initiated benefitting 352,853 persons (54 per cent women).

Under health and education component, 754 educational and 97 health facilities were supported during the reporting period.

Around 75,655 students (43 per cent girls) were supported and 148,276 patients (52 per cent women and girls) were treated under various ailments, 93,427 interest free loans (62 per cent women) were disbursed through Prime Minister Interest Free Loans scheme, 79 Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) were also rehabilitated. The sources said overall, these projects and interventions benefitted around 0.9 million poor and marginalised population including 54 per cent women beneficiaries during the reporting period.

