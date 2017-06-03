Islamabad - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will soon set up a data-resource centre to assist the PhD and MPhil students for conducting qualitative and meaningful research on the issues, relating to community’s welfare.

Talking to APP here Friday, an official of the AIOU said the Data Resource Centre will provide students latest information for holding in-depth research in their relevant field. This is the part of University’s consistent efforts to promote research culture in the country that relevant to the society, he said.

The university, he added was fulfilling its responsibility of producing scholars who could help bringing positive change in life of an individual and the society as a whole. He underlined the need of developing new techniques and tool of research that make their efforts more meaningful.

There should be both qualitative and quantitative improvement in the research methodology at higher education level, he added. He was of the view that mere economic development would not be enough for bringing real change in the life of the people.

Socio change, in term of values, attitude and thinking is imperative for ensuring a better future, he added. The teaching community, he asserted needed to play their role in transformation of society, by passing on good human values and practices to the new generation.

He hoped the researchers will work devotedly for refining data’s analysis process.