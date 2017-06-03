Islamabad - Keeping the heart healthy by avoiding junk food may also ward off depression as damage to tiny blood vessels increases the risk of the blues by up to 58 per cent, says a research.

This destruction of capillaries, part of the body’s microvascular system, is most often caused by high blood pressure and diabetes as a result of poor diets, a private channel reported. The vessels are responsible for transporting oxygen across the body, but if they become wrecked, various organs receive a reduced supply. The brain is particularly vulnerable, Maastricht University experts said, as a lack of the vital gas can disrupt chemical levels.

An imbalance of these neurotransmitters is widely believed by researchers to be a cause of depression. Lead author Miranda Schram said, “You can imagine that this would lead to a depressed mood. If something goes wrong [with the capillaries], the tissue isn’t happy.”

To assess the link between depression and capillary damage, the researchers used data of more than 43,600 adults.

All participants in the 712 studies were over the age of 40. Some 9,203 were diagnosed as being depressed. When signs of injury were detected in the blood, the risk of patients developing depression was 58 per cent higher.

A 30 per cent greater risk was noted in volunteers who had suffered very small strokes caused by capillary failure.

Problems with these small blood vessels can also affect the eyes, the nerves, the skin and the kidneys, the researchers noted.